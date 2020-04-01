Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 28.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Photronics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 60,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Photronics by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 57,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Photronics by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 629,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $36,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,436 shares of company stock worth $758,388 over the last ninety days. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $665.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.