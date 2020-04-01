Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $255,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 97.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at $353,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,714,000 after purchasing an additional 118,989 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $82.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $187.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $3.0425 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

