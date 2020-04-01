Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,679 Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,679 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Exelon by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $170,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,695,740 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $533,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,205 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,918,732 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $361,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,639,436,000 after acquiring an additional 983,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,721,383 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 913,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Exelon stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

