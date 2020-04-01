Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $269,000 in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,032,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

Several analysts have commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

