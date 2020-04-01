492 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Novartis by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,317 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Novartis by 773.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,662 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Novartis by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,027 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,735,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Novartis by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,350,000 after acquiring an additional 956,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis stock opened at $82.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.54. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a yield of 2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

