Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 286 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after buying an additional 614,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,922,552,000 after buying an additional 471,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $249.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.55. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.91.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

