Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,162.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $788.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,308.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,319.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,648,231 shares of company stock valued at $308,095,655. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price objective (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

