Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,089,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.71.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 236,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $4,801,071.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

