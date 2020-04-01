Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,623,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,955 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,601,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,988,000 after acquiring an additional 241,648 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,000,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,813,000 after acquiring an additional 67,827 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,565,000 after purchasing an additional 180,551 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,656.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,400. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

