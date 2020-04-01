DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $22.63 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,341 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.05% of Exelon worth $22,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Exelon by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 8,260 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Exelon by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Exelon by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Exelon by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.