Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 45,798 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $206,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.96. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.