Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 194,892 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,291,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,892 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Marvell Technology Group worth $193,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 183,828 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,764,000 after acquiring an additional 120,417 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 187,054 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.32.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

