Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.26% of Paycom Software worth $196,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Paycom Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Paycom Software by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $202.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.54. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $173.65 and a 12 month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

