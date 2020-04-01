Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of Allegion worth $185,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 953.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

ALLE stock opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 67.06%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.