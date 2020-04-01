Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,341,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $208,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth $26,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Nomura raised shares of Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

