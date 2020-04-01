Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 161,342 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,427,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Masco worth $212,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,046,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,121,000 after purchasing an additional 624,851 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,893,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,827,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,556,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,678,000 after purchasing an additional 532,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,060,000 after purchasing an additional 881,599 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,955,710.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,816.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

