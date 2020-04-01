Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,809,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,320 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $323,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 39.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

