Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 197,242 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,488,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 197,242 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $331,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $951,451,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,972,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $567,177,000 after acquiring an additional 590,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,811,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $375,943,000 after acquiring an additional 163,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $338,699,000 after acquiring an additional 962,112 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.74.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.14. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

