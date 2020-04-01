Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stake Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $356,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.09.

NYSE EW opened at $188.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.32. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $154.52 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.10, for a total transaction of $980,198.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,551.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,322 shares of company stock valued at $21,874,483. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

