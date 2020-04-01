Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Teekay Tankers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DNB Markets cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $25.74.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.64 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

