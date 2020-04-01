Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,823,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,162 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.65% of Dover worth $440,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dover by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

NYSE DOV opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

