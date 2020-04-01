DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $54.27 Million Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $54,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $29,213,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,441,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,780,842,613.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 907,302 shares of company stock valued at $126,698,206 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.18.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $138.72 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.25. The company has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

