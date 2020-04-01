DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 21,743 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 459,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,743 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.11% of Valero Energy worth $42,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21,719.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

VLO opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average is $84.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

