DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 57,301 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57,301 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Amgen were worth $50,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.79.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $202.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.51 and a 200-day moving average of $217.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

