DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,225 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $64,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2,785.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,514,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after acquiring an additional 523,836 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.16. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,673 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,918 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

