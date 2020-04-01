Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177,429 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Kennametal worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,746,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,981 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Kennametal by 9,771.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,113,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kennametal by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,989,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,406,000 after purchasing an additional 238,121 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,792,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Kennametal by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,353,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 68,206 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennametal stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.20. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

