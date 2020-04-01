Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 12,002 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,002 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.06.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.