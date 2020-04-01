Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of Jernigan Capital worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCAP shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In related news, CEO John A. Good bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,368.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 26,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $256,602.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $57,485 and have sold 75,197 shares worth $777,479. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

JCAP stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $246.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

