PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 180.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 125.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,851,000 after purchasing an additional 312,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,156,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 298,954 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 582,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 243,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 361,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Robert Burke purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,257.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $474,232. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

