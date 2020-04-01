Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2,221.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Garmin by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “above average” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average is $91.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Garmin’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

