Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $13.75 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 189,725 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Marathon Oil worth $13,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,093,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,945 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 212.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 937,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 637,242 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,936,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 484,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 548,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 362,911 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 27,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.28.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

