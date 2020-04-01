Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,805,415 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 657,608 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $13,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 577.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 99,695 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 145,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $2,220,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

