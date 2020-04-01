Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $254.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.07. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,114.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.98.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

