H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 915,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.47% of H & R Block worth $21,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block during the third quarter worth about $784,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in H & R Block during the third quarter worth about $808,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in H & R Block by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 109,513 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $869,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on H & R Block from to in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

NYSE:HRB opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

