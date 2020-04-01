975 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,902,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 365,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 349,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $70.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.17.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

