BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 138,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.07% of Radian Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Radian Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

