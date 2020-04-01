Analysts Expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Post -$0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. OptiNose also reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 164.92% and a negative net margin of 317.79%. The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $196.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.03.

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,471. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 643,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 52,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 82,651 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

