Franklin Resources Inc. Has $444.66 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,747,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,287 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $444,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 19,490,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $631,269,000 after acquiring an additional 230,642 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,474,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,231 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,354,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,641,000 after acquiring an additional 752,447 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,535,000 after acquiring an additional 941,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.95%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

