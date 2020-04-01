Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,923,541 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,245,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,923,541 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.44% of General Electric worth $426,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.