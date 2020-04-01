BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,813,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 272,846 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $361,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,032,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BCE by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6267 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 94.32%.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

