Franklin Resources Inc. Has $428.08 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,076,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,669 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Shopify worth $428,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Shopify by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $416.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.61 and a beta of 1.13. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $190.38 and a 1 year high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $545.00 to $332.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.89.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

