Franklin Resources Inc. Has $511.70 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,377 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.36% of NVIDIA worth $511,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 881.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.27.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $263.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.51 and a 200-day moving average of $225.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.