First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

NYSE EPAM opened at $185.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

