First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 449 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $151.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $101.87 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

In other news, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,362.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

