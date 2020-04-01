Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,852,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 55,210 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.38% of Mcdonald’s worth $563,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 42,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.96.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD stock opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.68.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

