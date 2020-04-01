First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE FMX opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.39. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $100.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.47). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

