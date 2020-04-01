Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 427,072 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,044,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,072 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $624,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Facebook from $246.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.31.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,181 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $473.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.65.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

