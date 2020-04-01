First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 24,445,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,582,000 after purchasing an additional 684,105 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,677,000 after purchasing an additional 300,985 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,238,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after purchasing an additional 426,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Macy`s (NYSE:M)

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,923,541 Shares of General Electric
Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,923,541 Shares of General Electric
BCE Inc. Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.
BCE Inc. Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.
Franklin Resources Inc. Has $428.08 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Has $428.08 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Has $511.70 Million Position in NVIDIA Co.
Franklin Resources Inc. Has $511.70 Million Position in NVIDIA Co.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in EPAM Systems Inc
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in EPAM Systems Inc
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 449 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 449 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report