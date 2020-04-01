Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,537 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $522,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,695,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,652,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 426,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 113,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 410,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens upped their price target on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $587.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $615.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.21. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $468.98 and a 1 year high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.