Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 268,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,633,000 after acquiring an additional 167,957 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,915,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 218,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,592 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 181,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $307.69 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $436.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Stephens raised shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.17.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total value of $637,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,791.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total transaction of $8,093,177.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at $61,903,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,789 shares of company stock worth $44,101,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

